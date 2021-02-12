UG gets $3.3B in Budget 2021

A total of $3.3B has been allocated to the University of Guyana in the 2021 Budget.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh says the sums are expected to finance the operations of UG’s two campuses at Tain, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

The Finance Minister said UG needs to be refashioned to respond to the needs of a modern Guyana, including by ensuring majority of its services are offered online.

Overall, the education sector received $60.7B in Budget 2021.