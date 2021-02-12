10,000 house lots & 7,000 land titles in 2021

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced that the government is aiming to distribute 10,000 house lots as well as 7,000 land titles in 2021.

As he zoned in on the PPP/C administration’s plans for the housing sector, the Finance Minister knocked the previous administration for their failure to adequately address the population’s housing needs.

He pointed out that in the last five years of the former PPP/C administration, over 20,000 house lots were distributed, in comparison to the mere 7,000 distributed under the five years of the APNU/AFC administration.

The Finance Minister also disclosed that the government aims at developing 1000 homes in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) through a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Additionally, he said the diaspora will be engaged in financing housing initiatives and that they will also benefit as remigrant homeowners.

Further, he said some $6B will be allocated to enhance infrastructure and utility works in new and existing housing areas.