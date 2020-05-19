UG continues search for new Vice Chancellor

After almost one year since Professor Ivelaw Griffith ended his contract as Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, the institution is yet to select someone suitable to fill the position.

In a statement, the University disclosed that the process is still ongoing.

Presently, the Transitional Management Committee (TMC), headed by Professor Paloma Mohammed, is managing the affairs at the University.

In June of 2019, Griffith withdrew his request for the renewal of his contract. This decision came amid pressure from the University of Guyana unions.

Based on reports received, the University of Guyana Council was convened to make a determination on the matter of the renewal or non-renewal of Griffith’s contract. But during the process, a correspondence was received from Griffith indicating that he was no longer interested in having his contact renewed.

The council accepted his withdrawal, which meant that as of June 14, 2019, he ceased to hold the position.

Griffith had come under severe criticisms earlier in 2019 after the UG Unions stated that his performance was dismal, among other accusations of financial mismanagement.

A group of employees attached to the Turkeyen Campus had picketed the Vice-Chancellery, calling for an audit into the spending of the University and salary increases to staffers.

President of the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA), Dr Jewel Thomas was quoted as saying that the University is undergoing financial constraints which will potentially affect the University’s teaching and learning.

Pro-Chancellor of the University, Retired Major-General Joseph Singh, had told the media the selection process of a new VC could take anywhere between six to nine months.

However, this period has already elapsed.