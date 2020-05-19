Man’s foot severed in mining pit accident

On Monday, a 65-year-old Brazilian man died after his right side leg was severed from his body while he was working in a mining pit in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

INews understands that the man failed to obtain medical treatment in time; resulting in his death.

The dead man has been identified as Taburcio Valeriano De Andrade a.k.a “Netto” of Boa Vista, Brazil, and Oku Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

According to reports, at about 08:00h, De Andrade was at his mining pit in the Oku Backdam area when he allegedly attempted to jump over one of his Jet Four-Cylinder engines which was operational at the time.

While attempting to jump, his right-side leg came into contact with the engine’s fan severing his foot from above the knee.

According to the police, workmen who were present on the site when the incident occurred, rushed to the victim’s assistance, and also managed to turn the engine off.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to his camp; which is said to be a short distance away from where the incident took place.

However, the Brazilian miner later succumbed to his injury at the mining camp, before he could have been taken to a medical facility for emergency treatment.

De Andrade was later pronounced dead at the Bartica Regional Hospital.

His body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.