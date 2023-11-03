UG “appalled” at alleged recording in class by a part-time lecturer

See full statement from the University of Guyana:

The University is appalled at the alleged recording of an inappropriate conversation in a class by a part-time lecturer.

The evidence and the circumstances surrounding the conversation are now being investigated by the Department of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences. This type of behaviour is unacceptable and is against the University’s policies, principles and culture.

The University wishes to assure the public that the matter will be addressed to the full extent of its authority.

Further, the University finds it deeply regrettable that this matter first found its way into the public domain rather than through the internal channels which would have made the investigation and any disciplinary actions much quicker.

--- ---