UAE Minister in Guyana for one-day visit

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, is currently on a one-day visit to Guyana to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

President Dr Irfaan Ali and members of his Cabinet held discussions with the visiting UAE Minister and her delegation at State House this morning.

Prior to the meeting, he hosted breakfast in honour of the visiting official, where they both spoke about the importance of enhancing relations between the two nations.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, a number of other Cabinet Ministers, Government officials, representatives from the private sector and members of the diplomatic community were also present.

Minister Al Hashimy is on a one-day visit to Guyana during which she participated in the sod-turning ceremony for a Facility for Persons with Disability at Crane, West Coast Demerara. The facility is being funded by the UAE Government.

President Ali and Minister Al Hashimy first met in October 2021 when the Guyanese Leader visited the UAE. During that visit, the two countries inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance technical assistance and cooperation.

The agreement was signed by the Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, and Minister Al Hashimy, who was the Managing Director for Expo2020 Dubai in which Guyana participated.

More recently, the two officials met in Nassau, Bahamas on the sidelines of the 44th Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) back in February this year.

During that engagement, President Ali and Minister Al Hashimy discussed preparation plans for COP 28, which will be held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, and Guyana’s partnership with the UAE regarding the conference.

Other issues discussed during that meeting included carbon credits, innovation, science and technology in the context of climate security, energy security and food security.

Minister Al Hashimy first visited Guyana in January 2016 when she met with then President, David Granger and his Cabinet Members.

--- ---