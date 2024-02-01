U.S. Air Force Major General visits Guyana

U.S. Air Force Major General (Maj. Gen.) Evan L. Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Commander, will visit Guyana from January 31 – February 2.

As the Air Force component to U.S. Southern Command, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) conducts security cooperation and provides air, space, and cyberspace capabilities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) supports U.S. Southern Command to deter aggression, defeat threats, rapidly respond to crises, and work with allies and partner nations to build regional capacity to ensure a secure, free, and prosperous Western Hemisphere. Maj. Gen. Pettus’ visit to Guyana underscores the continued importance and strong commitment the United States places on the U.S.-Guyana bilateral security partnership in support of regional stability.

During his stay, Maj. Gen. Pettus is scheduled to meet with senior leaders in the Government of Guyana, Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and U.S. Embassy to discuss the U.S. defense partnership with Guyana. During his visit with GDF leadership, Maj. Gen. Pettus plans to discuss air domain awareness and collaborate on advancing Guyana’s airspace awareness capacity to protect its national security and sovereignty. Maj. Gen. Pettus’ visit to Guyana is his first trip overseas in 2024 and signifies the importance of the bilateral security partnership as the GDF continues to expand its aviation capabilities.

The United States continues to work closely with its allies around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships by improving interoperability, deepening information-sharing and planning, and conducting complex joint and combined exercises.

