TVET Unit’s Visual Arts Career Exhibition and Fair opens

The Ministry of Education’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Unit on Friday opened the Visual Arts Career Exhibition and Fair.

The event, which is the first of its kind, is being hosted on the lawns of the Castellani House from November 3 to November 10 under the theme “Art as Entrepreneurship”.

Providing an overview of the event, Visual Arts Education Officer, Ms Lori-Ann Jacobs stated that it provides a unique opportunity for students to witness firsthand the contributions of artists and creative professionals across various disciplines. She also noted that it provides a platform for secondary school students to explore the entrepreneurial aspect of an art career, focusing on strategies for marketing, networking, self-promotion, and building a sustainable artistic practice.

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Technical), Ms Marica Andrews in brief remarks said Visual Arts serves as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and a vital component of holistic child development. As such, the TVET Unit at the Ministry of Education continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Visual Arts education in schools across Guyana.

The event showcases the talents of many artists in various forms. The lawns of the Castellani House are decorated with colourful, creative and thought-provoking art pieces.

During the opening ceremony, a number of students who performed outstanding in Visual Arts at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) 2023 examination were recognised and awarded.

