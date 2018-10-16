Turkey widens search for clues in disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

Turkey is widening its search for clues to the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to include the Saudi consul’s Istanbul residence.

The consulate itself, where Khashoggi was last seen on 2 October, was searched by Turkish investigators on Monday for the first time. The consul, Mohammad al-Otaibi has now left Turkey, local media report.

Pressure is growing on Saudi Arabia to give a full explanation of what happened to Khashoggi. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been meeting Saudi leaders in Riyadh and is expected in Turkey later.

Turkish officials believe Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents but the Saudis have denied this.

Overnight, Turkish police completed a search of the consulate after being allowed in by Saudi authorities.

But, according to Turkish media, Al-Otaibi left Turkey on a commercial flight bound for Saudi Arabia hours before his official residence was due to be searched.

The decision to widen the search was announced to reporters by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who added that he had received no “confession” from the Saudis.

Turkish sources released security video last week of cars with diplomatic plates driving between the consulate and the consul’s residence on the day Khashoggi was last seen. (BBC)