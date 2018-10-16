BREAKING: Berbice Bridge announces increase in tolls

…to take effect from November 12

New tolls will be implemented in order for commuters to use the Berbice Bridge, following a breakdown in talks between the government and the Berbice Bridge Company.

This was announced by BBCI Chairman Dr Surendra Persaud, during a press conference on Tuesday.

According to Persaud, they were formally informed by Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson that government would not entertain their requests for an increase in keeping with the existing agreement.

As a consequence and following legal advice being tendered, increases will be applied to all classes of vehicles.

Cars and minibuses will now be charged $8,040; pickups, small trucks and four wheel drive vehicles, $14,600; medium trucks, $27,720; large trucks, $49,600; Art trucks, $116,680; freight, $1,680 and boats passing through the.