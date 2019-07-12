Turbulence injures 37 on Air Canada flight

[BBC] At least 37 people were injured on board an Air Canada flight after the plane hit severe turbulence and had to make an emergency landing.

The plane, carrying 284 passengers and crew, was travelling from Vancouver to Sydney but was diverted to Hawaii.

Thirty people were taken to hospital in Honolulu on Thursday. Nine had severe injuries, officials said.

Air Canada said the Boeing 777-200 jet “encountered sudden clear air turbulence… two hours past Hawaii”.

Passengers reported the cabin being bloodied and dented from passengers hitting the ceiling of the aircraft.

