Man gets 20 years for raping ‘granny’

A 39-year-old resident of Kumuni Creek, Demerara River, West Bank Demerara, was on Thursday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after he admitted to raping a 76-year-old woman.

Delon Blake appeared before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall on Tuesday and admitted that in July 2017, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 76-year-old woman.

However, in Court on Thursday, Justice Morris-Ramlall handed down the sentence after listening to a probation report.

The convicted rapist was represented by Defence Attorney Robindra Mohabir, while the State’s case was led by Prosecutor Sarah Martin.

In October 2017, Blake had managed to escape from prison but was later recaptured.