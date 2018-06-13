Tucville businessman held at gunpoint by duo, robbed of cash, valuables

A 36-year-old businessman was this afternoon (Wednesday) robbed by two armed bandits at his, Turn Street, Tucville home.

This publication was informed that the businessman, identified as Steve Wharton, was robbed of approximately $279,000 in cash and two cell phones valued at $55,000, among other items.

Wharton operates a super bet shop at the said address and he was about to close his shop when the two robbers, who were both armed with hand guns, held him at gunpoint.

One of them reportedly took him into the shop and demanded that he hand over all his valuables, to which he complied.

Shortly after the two bandits made good their escape.

The matter has since been reported to the police, who are currently investigating.