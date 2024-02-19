TT PM pledges to work with CARICOM Chair Guyana on troubleshooting regional issues

As Guyana assumes the chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Trinidad and Tobago (TT) Prime Minister Keith Rowley is looking forward to working with Guyana on tackling the regional issues facing the Caribbean.

Rowley expressed these sentiments at the opening of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2024, which is being held at the Marriott Hotel. Rowley, who himself chaired CARICOM in 2021, hailed President Dr. Irfaan Ali as the CARICOM Chairman.

“I would like to congratulate the government of the cooperative republic of Guyana on bringing together key regional and international energy players for this conference. Permit me to acknowledge again his excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as the incoming Chairman of Caricom. Trinidad and Tobago reiterate its commitment to collaboratively advancing CARICOM’s strategic priorities under your stewardship.”

As the theme of the conference was energy, the Prime Minister elaborated on the important role that energy plays, as well as the unique challenges it poses to CARICOM. According to him, CAIROCM countries import an estimated 87 per cent of their oil, compared to the global average of 21 per cent.

This dependence, according to Rowley, has left the region vulnerable to energy market volatilities, which take a toll on crucial economic sectors within the region. And he noted the important part that regional energy producers including Guyana, Suriname and his own country will play in solving this challenge.

“Policy makers worldwide need to evaluate the central role (energy) plays in modern life. With rising concerns for future demands and climate change, the industry finds itself in a delicate situation. Only by recognizing the true scope of these challenges, and addressing their implications by offering resolutions, can the industry continue to prosper in an increasingly complex world.”

“The Caribbean energy economies of Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Suriname, are significant players in this market. And will not be irresponsible, nor will we shy away from beneficial opportunities. In the pursuit of energy resilience, our region is no strangers to challenges,” he further said.

