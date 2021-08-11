TT confirms 2 cases of Covid-19 Delta variant

Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed its first two cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The first patient was a recently returned national who travelled to Trinidad from the United States.

The second patient is a recently returned national who travelled to Trinidad from Mexico (transiting through Panama and Guyana).

They were handled according to protocols for unvaccinated returning nationals, according the Trinidad authorities.

The press release reported, “As per existing quarantine protocols, the nationals provided negative PCR tests which were taken 72 hours prior to arrival. The nationals were immediately placed into state-supervised quarantine, as per the protocol for unvaccinated adults. As a result of the positive covid19 results from their seventh-day swab, the persons were subsequently transferred and isolated in a state step-down facility.”

Trinidad said the presence of the Delta variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI.

The Health Ministry reminded the public that on July 16, 2021, quarantine protocols were updated for people entering the country.

“These protocols state that all returning adults who are not fully vaccinated against covid19 should spend 14 days in a state-supervised quarantine facility. These entry protocols will continue to be implemented.”

The World Health Organisation says there have been confirmed cases of the Delta variant in 142 countries.