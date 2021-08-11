Covid-19 death toll jumps to 567

Two more women and a man who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died. The latest fatalities are two women aged 83 and 82 from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 74-year-old man from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

This takes the country’s death toll to 567.

Meanwhile, 86 new cases were detected within the last 24 hours, raising the total positives cases to date t o23,156.

There are 14 persons in the ICU, 86 in institutional isolation, 690 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries stand at 21,799.