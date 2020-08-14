“Trumped up” charges dismissed against President Ali

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday dismissed the 19 “trumped up” fraud charges filed under the APNU/AFC Coalition Government against the then Housing Minister, Irfaan Ali, over the sale of state lands in “Pradoville 2”.

After being handed the 19 fraud-related charges in November 2018 by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), the Magistrates’ Courts proceedings against Ali had been put on hold as he had moved to the High Court to challenge the merit of the State’s case.

Ali, in his writ filed, among several citations, contended that the case, related to the sale of lands at Plantation Sparendaam (Pradoville Two), East Coast Demerara is tantamount to an abuse of the court’s process.

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), of which Ali is apart, has long held the view that the charges were politically motivated and formed part of the previous administration’s attempts at witch-hunting.

SOCU was accusing the former minister of selling 19 plots of land located at Goedverwagting and Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, below their valued prices.