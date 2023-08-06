Truck reverses, pulls down Radio Aishalton antenna

A driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, reversed his truck and pulled down a support antenna of Radio Aishalton in the Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Essequibo) this morning.

INews understands no one was injured.

A resident of the village told this publication that around 10:00 hrs, she along with other residents were attending mass at the Roman Catholic Church in the village when they heard a loud impact that emanated from the direction of the radio station.

Upon checking, she recalled seeing the antenna, which stood at approximately 100 feet, on the ground within the Roman Catholic Church compound.

Shortly after, the driver emerged from the truck as onlookers converged on the scene.

The truck belongs to a mining company that operates in the Marudi mountains, another resident related.

Following the incident, the radio station went off the air and a newly erected WIFI tower in the village was also damaged during the incident; cables from that tower were also cut as a result of the incident.

The Aishalton village council is monitoring the situation and the police are investigating the incident.

