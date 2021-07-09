Trio remanded for setting fire to GECOM Linden Office

Teon February called ‘Nut’, a 23-year-old of Canvas City, Wismar Linden and 21-year-old Marlon Hunter ‘Bushy’ of Silver Town Wismar were today remanded to prison for setting fire to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Office in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

A third person, Bryan Kendall, was also charged and remanded to prison.

The trio was not required to plead to the charge of unlawfully and maliciously setting fire to a building when they appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrates’ Court.

The matter was adjourned to July 30.

INews understands February was previously charged for armed robberies and resisting arrest.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit had arrested two young men, who have since confessed that they were paid $150,000 to torch the GECOM Linden office over the non-swearing of the then presidential candidate of the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance Force Change, David Granger as president of Guyana.

The incident occurred on July 14, 2020.