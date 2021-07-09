CDB President arrives in Guyana

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh today received President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon and a delegation, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

According to a brief statement from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the CDB President and the team will engage in discussions with Dr. Singh and other Government officials.

The CDB is a financial institution that helps Caribbean nations finance social and economic programs in its member countries. CDB was established by an Agreement signed on October 18, 1969, in Kingston, Jamaica, and entered into force on January 26, 1970.