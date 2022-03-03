Trio nabbed with $16M worth of ganja in Berbice

Three men were arrested on Wednesday after a vehicle was intercepted with a quantity of ganja worth some $16M.

The discovery was made during an operation conducted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) along the Number 63 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Based on reports received, the vehicle which was intercepted was transporting three persons at the time.

During the search, several parcels containing 53.6 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated value of $16,080,000 were found in the trunk.

The men were put into custody as CANU continues its efforts to curb the flow of narcotics in the said district.