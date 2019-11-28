Trio charged for illegal gun possession following Agricola raid

Three men were charged for the illegal possession of guns and ammunition when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday.

Esan Gibson, 18, of Brutus Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown, along with Gregory Boyce, 31, and Keanu Heyliger, 20, of Remus Street, Agricola appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and denied the charges.

The Police stated that on November 21, 2019 at Brutus Street, Gibson had in his possession one .38 pistol and three live matching rounds, but he was not the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time.

It was alleged that on November 21, 2019 at Agricola, Boyce had in his possession one .32 pistol and 23 matching rounds when he was not the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time.

It was further alleged that Hellinger had in his possession one .32 Taurus revolver when he was not the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time.

Meanwhile, Emma Harvey, 42, of Brutus Street, was charged with obstructing Police Constable Godwyn Thomas, who was acting in the execution of his duties, on November 21, 2019 at the same location.

The four defendants were represented by Attorney-at-Law Paul Fung-A-Fat, who asked for bail to be granted to his clients. He told the court that the firearms were not found in his clients’ possession.

Prosecutor Seon Blackman told the court that on the day in question, Police, acting on information, carried out a raid in Agricola during which the suspects were seen attempting to flee.

They were apprehended and it was during a search on their person that the guns and ammunition were discovered. They were told of the offence, questioned, and subsequently charged.

In addition, the court was told Harvey obstructed the officer from performing his duty during the arrest.

The Prosecutor contended that bail should not be granted to the defendants, citing the seriousness of the charges.

As such, the men were remanded to prison until December 4, 2019 while the woman was released on $30,000 bail.

