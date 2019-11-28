Logos Hope returns to Guyana with new attractions

The world-renowned floating book fair, Logos Hope is expected to anchor in Guyana next month, with new attractions and a range of charitable initiatives.

Logos Hope will be anchored at the La Penitence Wharf frmo Monday, December 2 to Sunday, December 8.

A part from having access to over 5000 titles of books of different genres, the Logos Hope has some new attractions.

“The first one is a children’s programme. On Saturday, we have to meet the world, and on Sunday, we have theatre,” says Boaz Pathsuthichtoe of the Logos Hope team.

In addition, members of the Logos team stated that it will be visiting various organisations to make charitable contributions.

Some of the places that will be visited, according to Logos Hope representative Samuel Scheer, are the Georgetown prisons, where inmates will be given reading glasses to improve their literacy; hospitals, where encouragement and hope will be spread, and to several schools in Bartica, Region Seven ( Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Opening hours for the ship are Monday, December 2 at 06:00h to 09:00h, Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00h to 21:00h and on Sunday from 14:00h to 21:00h.

Meanwhile, a fee of $200 will be charged for adults while children under the age of 12 and senior citizens will be admitted for free.