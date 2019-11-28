Companies building Essequibo shore base promise jobs for Guyanese

Jobs will be provided for Guyanese, says InterOil Guyana Incorporated (IOG), the company that entered a joint venture with Mings Products and Services, to construct a shore base facility to cater for the oil sector on the West Bank of Essequibo.

This comes even as debate rages over foreign companies investing in the oil sector but doing very little to help locals. According to IOG, it intends to work with stakeholders involved in the oil sector to give back to the community.

“In support of the local content development initiatives, InterOil Guyana Inc and ISIKA Shore Base Inc are fully committed to working with international and domestic companies in maximising local content in their operations in a sustainable manner, through the use of Guyanese human resources, materials, equipment and services,” InterOil said.

According to the company, all activities at the ISIKA Shore Base will be centred on people, quality, health, safety and international environment standards. It added that the shore base will provide great opportunities for Guyanese companies to participate in oil and gas local content-related activities, generating much-needed employment as well as skills development and technology transfer.

Construction, according to the company, will begin in the next few months and phase one of the project is expected to be completed by late 2020.

Phase one of the shore base, according to the company, is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2021. IOG also noted that the tendering process for Civil, Marine and Dredging works have been completed. The contractors, it explained, hail from India, China, Brazil and Europe.

“Within the 330 acres of land with approximately 1500 feet of waterfront, phase one of the project will encompass industrial areas, offices, warehouses, workshops, spool base, a liquid mud plant, equipment and construction laydown areas for all oil and gas-related activities,” the company explained on Wednesday.

The technical area will accommodate a large facility for the storage of gasoil and gasoline, water and sewage treatment plants, and the power plant to ensure continuous power supply to the entire shore base.