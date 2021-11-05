Requirements for Port Entry into Guyana

From November 1, 2021, the following COVID 19 measures shall apply as travel requirements for entry into Guyana. The measures in the Official Gazette (Extraordinary) of

Guyana, 235/2021 is applicable with these variations.

The following documents are required before travelling to Guyana

 Proof of full vaccination

 Negative SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test not older than 72 hours or a negative SARs-Cov-2 PCR test not older than 72 hours

Incoming Passengers

 Children under two years old do not require an Antigen or PCR test

 All incoming passengers must undergo a temperature check by the Port health Officials. Passengers who record a temperature above 37.5C (99.5F), or who appear ill and/ or display some symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 virus shall be further evaluated by the Port Health Authority

 Incoming passengers whose Antigen or PCR SARS-CoV-2 test results exceeds 72 hours from the date it was taken, are required to have a repeat Antigen or PCR test upon arrival to Guyana.

 Passengers who are required to be retested shall bare the financial cost at the testing facility, located at the airport.

 Passengers whose tests were taken within 72 hours upon arrival in Guyana, and if asymptomatic and are fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, will be permitted to leave the Airport after being granted clearance by Immigration and Customs Officials.

Vaccination

 All persons travelling to Guyana, 12 years and over must be fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, before arrival to Guyana.

 Passengers are required to present their vaccination card bearing their names, name of vaccine, date vaccine was given and batch number from an accredited health facility.

In keeping with the Official Gazette, 235/2021, a person obtains the status of fully vaccinated two weeks after the last vaccination is received, i.e.

 An approved single- dose vaccine

 The second dose of an approved two dose vaccine

 Any mix-and-match combination of approved vaccines administered at seventeen days apart.

Fully vaccinated also includes persons who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus fourteen days to three months ago. In this instance, the following are required:

 A “Certificate of Clearance” from a certified medical practitioner stating the relevant results of their positive test and being free from complaints

Approved vaccines include, but are not limited to the following:

(a) AstraZeneca

(b) Sputnik V

(c) Sinopharm

(d) Sinovac

(e) Pfizer-BioNTec

(f) Moderna

(g) Jansen COVID-19 Vaccine

(h) COVAXIN

(i) Abdala; Soberana 1, 2, Plus; Mambisa

Vaccine Exemption

Vaccination exemptions shall be applicable for the following reasons-

 Passengers who are advised against being vaccinated for medical reasons must present a “Letter of Exemption” from a licensed medical practitioner.

 Partially vaccinated Guyanese who departed Guyana on or before October 31, 2021 and will return to Guyana on or before November 30, 2021.

Partially vaccinated means those who have received the first dose of an approved vaccine.

SARS-CoV 2 Retest

In all cases, if testing is done on arrival for any reason, the following shall apply:

 All persons must provide a valid local telephone number, verifiable by the Port Health Authority.

 All persons must remain in quarantine until they receive their test results.

 A passenger testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 shall comply with the Ministry of Health’s measures for isolation.

 The Ministry of Health reserves the right to require testing of any person, regardless of documentation presented or any other requirement, obligation or condition associated with their assigned risk category.