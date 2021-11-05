3 more women die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as November 04, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 933.

SEX                 AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status
Female 55 Demerara-Mahaica November 04 Unvaccinated
Female 64 Demerara-Mahaica November 04 Fully vaccinated
Female 22 Potaro- Siparuni November 03 Unvaccinated

 

There are 64 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 35,993.

There are 14 persons in the ICU, 54 in institutional isolation, 2451 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries are 32,541.

 

