Traffic Cop in custody for killing Security Guard in ECD accident

A 63-year-old female security guard is now dead following an accident which occurred yesterday at around 22:30hrs along the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the UG Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Police Force said the woman was riding a motorcycle, proceeding east in the northern lane when she attempted to go into the southern lane.

In the process, the Police Force said the woman collided with a motorcar driven by a 20-year-old Police Constable stationed at Brickdam Police Station attached to Traffic Department.

As a result of the collision, the woman fell onto the windscreen and then onto the roadway where she sustained injuries about her body.

The EMT personnel arrived on the scene and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

The body was then taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

The vehicles were lodged to be examined by the licensing and certifying officer and a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver, showed 0.00% micrograms of alcohol in his system.

However, the cop is in custody assisting with investigation.