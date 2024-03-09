Top Cop, other officials at special meeting in T&T on prep for ICC T20 World Cup

In preparation for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be hosted in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29, a team of Guyanese officials have travelled to Trinidad and Tobago for a special meeting.

Police Commission, Clifton Hicken, along with Assistant Solicitor General at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Shoshanna V. Lall, and Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Charles Fung-A-Fatt, S.C., represented Guyana at the special ICC Cricket World Cup meeting in Port-of-Spain.

The First Special Meeting of the Council for National Security & Law Enforcement (CONSLE) and Attorneys General of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Host Countries opened on Friday (March 8th, 2024) at the Hyatt Regency in Trinidad and Tobago.

The meeting, which concludes today, is one of several preparatory meetings that have been planned ahead of the hosting of the mega cricket tournament.