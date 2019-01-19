Timehri resident traumatised following home invasion by armed bandits

Two masked gunmen on Saturday carried out a brazen daylight robbery on a Timehri, East Bank Demerara home, leaving the wife of a businessman traumatised.

According to information reaching this publication, the robbery occurred at about 11:30h and lasted for more than 30 minutes.

The two armed men reportedly attacked Veronica Jadunauth of Reid’s Avenue as she was entering her home.

The two men held the woman at gunpoint and took her into the lower flat of the house, where they demanded jewellery and money, but the woman reportedly told the bandits that she did not have money at home.

As such, one of men reportedly gun-butted Jadunauth, while the other ripped out the telephone cable which he used to bind her.

The perpetrators the ransacked the house but came up empty handed. They then collected a projector and a few other items including about $6000 cash and a mobile phone before making good their escape by running towards the back of the yard and into the bushes.

After a struggle, Jadunath managed to free herself and contacted relatives.

The police were also summoned and arrived about an hour later.

Several footprints were seen in close proximity to the house and upon following same, it led to an abandoned house nearby.

Investigations are ongoing.