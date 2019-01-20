1 dead, 1 injured in hit and run

21-year old Brian Basdeo, an auto body technician of Grass Field, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara met his demise on Saturday evening following a hit and run on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Based on information reaching the Guyana Times, the young man travelled to the Highway to tow another car to his home to get it repaired.

The car with the mechanical issue was being towed by another car driven by a friend of the now dead man. As they moved off, the car that was being towed and steered by Basdeo started to make a loud noise.

At that time, Basdeo shouted to his friend ordering him to stop. They both exited their vehicles to make enquiries.

However, another car pulled up to render assistance and in doing so, they recognised another car approaching them at a fast rate.

The Guyana Times understands that the man who stopped to offer assistance shouted for Basdeo and the other man to move out of the way as he ran to safety.

Basdeo was reportedly stooping down to conduct checks on the vehicle when he was struck and pitched several feet into the air. He landed onto the roadway and reportedly died almost immediately.

His friend who attempted to run was also struck by the speeding car which did not stop to render assistance. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was examined and it was disclosed that his left leg was broken several places.

Nevertheless, he was treated and sent away while Basdeo was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. The police have launched an investigation into the fatal accident.