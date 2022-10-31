Timehri man arrested for breaking into private jet at CJIA

Police have arrested a man from Circuit Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who has since confessed to breaking into a private jet that was parked at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The suspect has been identified as Albert Rajram, also known as “Bunny” who remains in police custody assisting with the investigations.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum revealed that the suspect informed investigators that he dug a hole under the perimeter fence of the airport and made his way onto the tarmac where he broke into the aircraft and stole several items which have since been recovered.

Among the recovered articles are alcoholic beverages and electronic gadgets.

This publication understands that investigators arrested the suspect at his home, where the stolen items were found.

The private jet had landed in Guyana on Wednesday last and was parked close to the hanger of the Guyana Defence Air Corps at the CJIA.

Reports are that when the pilots returned to the airport on Friday to prepare their flight for takeoff, they discovered that the main door to the plane was breached.

After determining that the overall integrity of the aircraft was not compromised, the plane departed Guyana for Texas.