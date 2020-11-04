Tiger Creek bridge to be restored within three weeks

The Ministry of Public Works has crafted a three-week timeline for the completion of emergency works on the Tiger Creek bridge, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight) which collapsed yesterday.

Regional Engineer with responsibility for Region Eight, Mr. Wendell St. Pierre, made this disclosure on Wednesday following an on-site assessment.

“Works would have already started. The contractor is Abeja Trotman and materials are being mobilised,” the engineer said.

From a preliminary assessment, Mr. St. Pierre said the bridge appears to have collapsed due to a damaged beam.

Commuters can use an alternative route to Mahdia while there are ongoing emergency works at Tiger Creek.

That route spans an additional 28 kilometres, and it extends from the Kanawaruk Road into Eagle Mountain Road, then into Mahdia. This, Mr. St. Pierre said, is a temporary inconvenience for commuters while the bridge undergoes reconstruction.

On the matter of safety, the engineer advised that motorists should use the alternative route and take no chances crossing Tiger Creek during the emergency works. This is to avoid accidents and loss of property.

The Ministry is providing technical assistance on the project, while the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission is tasked with executing the repairs.

A detailed report from the engineer will be sent to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

The bridge collapsed on Tuesday while a heavy-duty truck was crossing.