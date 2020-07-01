Those who undermine Guyana’s democracy will be held accountable – US

…says Guyana’s elections declaration long past due

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that he instructed the Department of State to “ensure that those who undermine Guyana’s democracy are held accountable”.

Pompeo was at the time commenting on the situations in Venezuela, Suriname and Guyana.

In congratulating Suriname on its electoral process, Pompeo noted that “in contrast, it has now been four months since Guyana’s elections, long past due for a peaceful transition of power.”

He pointed out that CARICOM and the OAS have certified the recount results, and asserted that Guyana “should get on with it”.

In March, Pompeo had warned of “serious consequences” for persons who seek to benefit from electoral fraud.

Guyanese went to the polls on March 2 to elect a government of their choice, however, results are yet to be declared.

Following attempts to derail the tabulation process, a national recount was conducted which has proven that the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) won the elections by over 15,000 votes.

The incumbent APNU/AFC Coalition is refusing to accept defeat. Instead, it is supporting fraudulent figures submitted by the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield.

Lowenfield’s figures have been widely rejected by local and international stakeholders who have been calling for the recount results, as certified by GECOM and CARICOM, to be used as the basis of the declaration of the elections.