US warns of “serious consequences” for persons involved in electoral fraud in Guyana

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo 

The United States Government earlier on Tuesday, sent a strong warning of the “serious consequences” persons could face if a government is formed here based on fraudulent electoral results.

At a press conference today, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “It’s important to note that the individuals who seek to benefit from electoral fraud and form illegitimate governments/regimes will be subjected to a variety of serious consequences from the United States Government”.

Pompeo added that the US welcomes CARICOM’s role in seeking a democratic resolution to the current political crisis confronting the country following the March 2 polls.

There have widespread claims of electoral fraud being perpetuated here, more particularly in relation to the Region 4 results.

Several persons have expressed the view that the incumbent Coalition, along with elements within GECOM colluded to hijack and rig the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

A national recount is expected to be conducted under the supervision of a high-level delegation from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), following a request by President David Granger and an agreement by the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

GECOM, in a statement today, said that it is seeking “legal guidance” before it embarks upon the process of a countrywide recount.

The high-level team arrived in Guyana on Saturday night. It was expected that the recount would have started on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, but that did not occur.

 

