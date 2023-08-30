“This is a dark moment” – mother of teen driver in deadly Canal No. 2 crash

Following the tragic death of 17-year-old Daveanand Singh, his mother Mavis Singh expressed that her family is in a dark place, unable to fully come to terms with the events.

“This is a dark moment. We never expected this. As a mother, I can’t express myself,” Singh said. “It’s hard. It’s a hit. Everybody is saddened by this situation…we never expected it, but that’s life,” Singh said.

“For being a mother, to do certain stuff for her child is not that easy,” Singh said, noting that her son’s funeral was held on Tuesday.

Davenand Singh was among the four teenagers who died in the horrific accident at Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) early Sunday morning.

Singh, who had been driving the motorcar, was transporting 19-year-old Daniel Terbeni, 18-year-old Divyanie Narine and 19-year-old Amiesha Yasoda Jaikaran, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked truck and then into a concrete fence along the Resource Public Road, Canal No Two, Polder, WBD.

One resident, Bhagwandin Roopnarine, had stated that he was awakened by the loud impact and rushed out of his house.

“About three cars been done stop already… the car parked up to the wall, me see one man lay down on the ground… we tried to get out the car so we can get out the other man but it was really hard…two of them deh left at the back seat but they couldn’t help themselves… We finally get out the other man and by then we start make arrangements to tek them hospital… we lift one of them and put he in the trunk and one ah de gal in front but the other two de done dead,” Roopnarine said.

According to Singh’s mother, the four teenagers were heading to cross the Demerara Harbour Bridge after leaving a wedding house in the area.

The four teens all died from multiple injuries, according to the separate port-mortem examinations done by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

As Roopnarine noted, two of the occupants were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while Singh and another occupant were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in unconscious states, before succumbing to their injuries while receiving medical attention.

Reports indicated that the accident occurred at about 01:30h on Sunday morning, with Singh allegedly losing control of the vehicle as a result of speeding.

Training to be a barber, Singh leaves behind his elder brother and younger sister.

“He was a very easy-going person, a jovial person. He loved cars, he loved music. He was just a jolly child,” Singh said.

