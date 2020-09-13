Thieves break into Anna Regina Market stall, steal money

Police on the Essequibo Coast are on the hunt for two persons, who broke into a stall at the Anna Regina Market and stole an undisclosed sum of cash.

The incident occurred sometime between Saturday night and this morning.

The stall is owned by businessman, Frederick Jones, whose son made the discovery this morning.

INews was told that the son, Kevin, visited the Anna Regina Market and found the padlocks on the steel door of their stall broken. Upon entering the stall, Kevin noticed the cash canister was opened and all the proceedings from Friday’s and Saturday’s sales were missing.

The matter was immediately reported to the Anna Regina Police Station and ranks promptly visited the scene.

CCTV footage, which was connected in the stall, was reviewed during which the police were able to positively identify one of the two suspects.

Investigations are ongoing.