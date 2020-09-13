President Ali says justice for Henry cousins must be swift, in a peaceful manner

President Irfaan Ali this morning reiterated commitment to have justice for the gruesome murders of cousins, Isaiah and Joel Henry, and noted that this must be done in a peaceful manner.

At the time, he had joined the mourning families for a private viewing of stained cousins, at the Sandy’s Funeral Home in Georgetown.

The Head of State said, “In memory of the boys all of us should commit ourselves to peace, love and unity and serving God.”

According to the President, today is a sad day for the country and he called on the entire Guyana to respect the grieving families and to keep them thoughts and prayers.

“We should use this day as prayer and reflection for these two young men and understanding how important love, peace and unity is for our country… What we can pray for ultimately is for justice for these two young men, for peace and unity and to let their lives be a legacy for the future of Guyana,” President Ali stated.

Meanwhile, also joining the families for the private viewing of the murdered teenagers were several Opposition Members including Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon, who said that the entire is “heartbroken” over the horrific deaths of the teenagers.

“We hold their mothers, father and siblings up in prayer and ask the good Lord to keep them and to gradually ease their pain and immense suffering from their passing. Our only solace in this moment of torment is that each Henry family now has a new angel to watch over them,” Harmon stated.

Following the private viewing, the Henry cousins were escorted to Parade Ground for a public service.

The funeral procession left Georgetown after 10:00h to head up to their homes at Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice.

The Police Force has advised commuters to exercise caution when traversing road ways through to Number Five village and its neighbouring villages, especially between the hours on 12:00h and 18:00h today.

The mutilated bodies of Isaiah and Joel were discovered at the Cotton Tree Backdam, WCB, last Sunday after they went missing two days before. Their deaths have sparked widespread public outraged and had resulted in unrest along the West Berbice corridor.

So far, the police has arrested several persons for questioning into the teens murders.