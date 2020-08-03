There is much work to be done – FITUG says in congratulating President Ali

See full statement from the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana on the swearing in of Dr Irfaan Ali as President of Guyana:

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) joins in extending our sincere congratulations to His Excellency President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali as our country’s Tenth President. President Ali’s ascension to office came after an arduous five (5) month delay in the declaration of March 02, 2020 Elections.

The period, though seeming relatively short, was a deeply challenging time for our nation as new waves of struggles were ignited for the preservation of our country’s democratic culture and several legal hurdles have to be overcome. Though difficult, it revealed the true character of certain leaders.

As President Ali and his PPP/C Administration takes the reins of the State, they do so at a

critical juncture. They must confront the global health pandemic in COVID-19 and its heavy

economic tailwinds. On this score, the FITUG stands ready to work together with Dr Ali and

his team as we must collectively steer the ship of Guyana out of the rough waters it currently finds itself.

We are confident that our new President is up to the heavy tasks that have fallen on his shoulders as he grapples with his new office and faces up to the alleviating the burdens

that affect the ordinary man, woman and child.

We, at this time, recognize former President David Granger for his service to the nation and

extend best wishes to him as he moves into the next chapter of his life. As we hail our country’s new, youthful, President we must pay tribute to the thousands of Guyanese and non-Guyanese, both locally and internationally, who stood up to defend and consolidate our

democracy. Our nation will forever be indebted to the many the spoke out and championed

the cries of our people.

At this time, there is much work to be done and the clock is already ticking. But we are

certain that our collective efforts will redound to the benefit of all Guyana. Our country is a

rich, vibrant and wonderful place. Let us all collectively work to heal the wounds inflicted

and together build a better and stronger Guyana.