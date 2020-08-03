CARICOM congratulates President Ali

See full statement from the Caribbean Community:

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) welcomes the conclusion of the Guyana General and Regional Elections of 2 March 2020 with the declaration of the final results.

The Community congratulates His Excellency Mohammed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on their victory at the polls.

The Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines called the President to extend his best wishes, while Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, personally conveyed his congratulations to the President at yesterday’s Swearing-in Ceremony.

CARICOM commends the people of Guyana for their patience and maturity during this protracted process, and will continue to support the country in its development efforts under its new Government.