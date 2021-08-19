‘The way to get your road fixed is not by protesting’ – Edghill

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and Junior Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud have committed to residents of the farming community of Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) that resources will be deployed to repair several roads in the area.

The Ministers made the commitment during a meeting with residents on Thursday morning. Their visit comes on the heels of peaceful protests by the residents there.

Minister Edghill explained that the road project was slated to be completed by July month-end, however, it was delayed due to inclement weather among other factors. It is currently 45% completed.

“I should not be making excuses for any contractor who is behind schedule, whether it’s rain, whether it’s getting access to work on the road because you know, the farmers are bringing out their crops so he could not work the trucks, but I can’t make excuses for that, even if it means working in the nights. This road needs to be fixed,” he said.

The Public Works Minister said he understands the frustration of the residents.

“I need to say this to all Guyanese that the way to get your road fixed is not protesting, the way to get your road fixed is by identifying what needs to be done, work with your local authorities and central government so that it can be properly programmed, and we’ll be able to get it done.”

Minister Edghill said the Government remains committed to bringing satisfaction to its people, as promised.

Minister Persaud shared similar views. He added that the project’s delay is also due to other ongoing road works in the community to the tune of $62 million, at Mandir and Health Centre Streets.

Approximately $300 million will be used to upgrade the community’s main and internal roads under the Public Works Ministry’s work programme.

“As we speak, that project continues and that also, because there are three major roads that are being done in Cane Grove while heavy-duty trucks continue to use the road daily. But be that as it may, the road remedial work like I said, will be done to this main access today.”

To this end, the Cane Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and residents have been selected to monitor the remedial works to ensure quality works are executed.

The Ministry had signed a $200 million contract with Colin Talbot Construction to complete the works.

Works are divided into four sections which will see to the reconstruction of the carriageway, scarification of the highway, among other works. This project is set to be completed by September. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]