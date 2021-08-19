Surinamese firm Optiek Ninon opens 1st branch in Guyana

The late Ninon Brunings founded Optiek Ninon and opened her very first store in Suriname, in 1971.

Her goal and passion was to make good eyesight and good quality glasses accessible to everyone.

This promise was the basis for the company, Optiek Ninon.

In the year that Optiek Ninon celebrates its 50th anniversary, it reaches a special milestone as the family of Ninon Brunings and their 100% Guyanese team, opened a branch in Guyana today.

The store is located at Lot 219 Camp Street, Georgetown.

According to a statement from the company, “this day will not go unnoticed as the grand opening event is accompanied by an exciting promotional campaign in which the Guyanese consumer is immediately introduced to the special customer friendliness and service orientation of Optiek Ninon.”

With the opening of the new branch, one of the company’s strategic objectives, namely to explore and develop international markets, will also become a reality.

Over the past five decades, Optiek Ninon has characterised itself as an innovative, pro-active and progressive 100% Surinamese company that has grown into a leading optics chain with six branches in Suriname and now one in Guyana.

“Her brand name with its unmistakable identity and quality is now beyond Surinamese borders and is ready to serve Guyana,” the company said.