The “Rutherford Show” arrives at Warner Park

Playing his first match with a new franchise, in the form of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, big things were already expected from Guyana’s very own Sherfane Rutherford. Head Coach of the team Simon Hemlot expected Rutherford to produce the goods as he labelled him as the “X-Factor” in the team. Despite all that was said Rutherford was never under pressure as he delivered exactly what the doctor order.

The Patriots decimated the Barbados Tridents in match 2 of the Hero CPL, Rutherford in particular scored a handy 53 off 43 deliveries (2×4, 4×6) alongside his captain Dwayne Bravo who scored 47 not out. The innings was special as Rutherford came in at 39-4, he calmed his aggressive nature and played himself in before he let loose. Alongside Bravo the pair rebuilt the entire Patriots first innings total and gave them a fighting chance, which in the end saw them winning by 21 runs.

In an interview with this publication, when asked what he felt about his performance Rutherford said, “Well the man of the match performance is very special, coming into a new franchise you always want to start well. You always want to make sure that you are up there, so for me it was special and it was one for me to learn and carry forward and look to build from it. The pitch was difficult to start up front, it is one of those wickets where you need to give yourself a few balls and try to catch up in the back end. Also, it is one of those wickets where you need to look for a lot of singles to keep that momentum going.”

In terms of what was going through his mind when he was batting, Rutherford noted that as the wickets were falling, he reminded himself that if he is still at the crease he can always make up at the back end of the innings. Despite having the fire power, he relayed that it was more important that Bravo and himself built a vital partnership, which would allow Fabien Allen to finish things off at the end.

The talented left hander stated that coming into the new franchise he was given the opportunity to bat a bit up the order which was at number five. In a heartbeat Rutherford accepted the role as he had always wanted that responsibility where he can give himself some time at the crease to get settled and rotate the strike and finish things off at the end. Hence, he is grateful that the new role he has been given came off successful and is looking forward to scoring much more runs at the said position.

In closing Rutherford said, “I would like to thank my parents for supporting me, also coming into this team bravo and Rayad Emrit gave me a lot of confidence. Even during the training session Emrit was there with me and he told me to just forget about everything that happened last year and just come and enjoy and play free cricket. Even when Bravo saw me the first day, he was like young man, its time for you to come and enjoy yourself and play free cricket. The confidence started from the dressing room, training and its always good to have that freedom, so I must say thanks to them.”