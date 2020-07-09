The Citizenship Initiative urges swift conclusion of electoral process

The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) has called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to do what it takes to ensure that the March 2, General and Regional Elections is brought to a swift end.

In a press release on Thursday, TCI said that now that the apex court of Guyana; the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), has definitively ruled on the way forward, it is quite clear what needs to be done.

“We respectfully request Madame Chair Justice Claudette Singh, rtd. does everything in her power to bring the election to its swift conclusion. TCI calls on Madam Chair to allow Guyana to breathe,” the release stated.

Following is the full statement from TCI:

The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) notes with grave concern the decision taken by GECOM today to facilitate yet another request to further delay the timely and lawful conclusion of Guyana’s election process. TCI is mindful that the CCJ’s judgement has concluded expecting all parties to move with haste:

“It has been four months since the Elections were held and the country has been without a Parliament for well over a year. No one in Guyana would regard this as a satisfactory state of affairs. We express the fervent hope that there would quickly be a peaceable restoration of normalcy. Now, the Law must run its course.” – CCJ, 8 July 2020.

TCI emphasises the need for a quick end to our election. Guyana needs it. The people of Guyana need it. Now that the apex court of Guyana has definitively ruled on the way forward, it is quite clear what needs to be done. GECOM, and the people of Guyana, have bent over backward enough. GECOM needs to now act decisively to bring our election process to a swift conclusion.

We as Guyanese need to work together to take this nation forward. This can only be achieved if we remain a nation that respects the laws that govern the land.

We respectfully request Madame Chair Justice Claudette Singh, rtd. does everything in her power to bring the election to its swift conclusion. TCI calls on Madam Chair to allow Guyana to breathe.