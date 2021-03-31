Texila introduces free online platform to help students prepare for CXC

The Texila American University operating in Guyana launched an online platform today, the CXC Academy, to provide academic support to students preparing to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

The online platform can be accessed at www.cxc.academy will provide practice questions in seven CSEC subjects: mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, principles of business, principles of accounts and English. The platform contains a database of 500 CSEC questions for each subject.

Mr. Vachon Lashley of Texila American University explained that the platform has been in the pipeline since 2015. He explained that the platform will offer multiple choice questions in the seven subject areas free of cost and is opened to all students in Guyana and the Caribbean at large.

He said that the students will have unlimited attempts at questions until they are satisfied with their performance. He added that there will be a feedback system so that students will know which questions they answered incorrectly. This response he said will be accompanied by an explanation as to why their answer was deemed incorrect.

He explained that the questions were prepared by expert teachers and will provide a great opportunity for CSEC level students to prepare for their examinations.

Dr. Dheeraj Bansal, Dean of the College of Medicine at Texila American University said that he is very pleased and excited about the launch of the initiative particularly because of the pandemic we are going through.

He said that Texila is committed to education development and that the academy is aligned with that commitment. He thanked the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health for allowing the University to contribute to the development of education in Guyana.

The Chief Executive Officer of the University here in Guyana, Mr. Syam Kumar said that the initiative is a way for the University to thank the people and Government of Guyana for all the support rendered over the years. He said that Texila believes in giving back to society and that this is one step towards achieving the goal of being a social partner.

He added that Texila has plans to enhance the portfolio of the academy to add more subjects and questions over a period of time. Mr. Kumar noted that he hopes the initiative will pave the way for further technological advancement in the field of education in Guyana.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said that the initiative is important for students not only those in grade 11 that are about to write the CSEC examinations but also those students in grade 10 that are preparing to write the examination next year.

She said that Texila must be commended for offering this service free of cost to students. She thanked the University on behalf of the students and the Government of Guyana for pursuing and completing the project.

The Education Minister said that the gesture is something that should be emulated and urged that other institutions and corporate entities contribute to education as best as they can. She said that there will be long term rewards for any individual or entity for contributing to education development and delivery.