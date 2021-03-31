Suspect in murder of West Berbice pensioner surrenders

The 24-year-old suspect in the murder of the 68-year-old man who was found dead in his Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) home has surrendered.

Mark Anthony Henry turned himself in at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters today in the company of his lawyer.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Henry in relation to the murder of Sooroojdeo Deochand.

Henry is brother of Joel Henry and cousin of Isaiah Henry – the two teens found murdered in West Coast Berbice last year.

The body of Deochand was discovered by a relative who had gone to check on him after she received information that he had been chopped and needed to be taken to the hospital to seek medical attention. When the relative arrived at Deochand’s house, she reportedly called out to him, but there was no answer.

At this point, she pushed open the main door and found Deochand lying in a pool of blood with several chops to his body.

Police later confirmed that there was one wound on the left side of his face, one to the back of his head, one to the side of his left hand, and one on the right hand which completely severed three fingers.

The injured man was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Reports are that the now dead man was an initial suspect in the gruesome murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry.

On September 6, 2020, the mutilated bodies of Isaiah and Joel were found in the backlands of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice – almost two days after they had left their Number Three Village, WCB home to pick coconuts in the backlands, but never returned home. Their butchered bodies were found in clumps of bushes partially covered in mud, after relatives went in search of them.

Several persons were arrested and subsequently released. However, three persons – 19-year-old Akash Singh, called “Monkey,” of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE); his stepbrother, 33-year-old Anil Sancharra, called “Dan pole” and “Rasta,” of D’ Edward Village, WCB; and 34-year-old Vinod Gopaul, called “Magga,” of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice – were charged for the teens’ murder.