Terminate the services of Lowenfield and declare the results – URP

See full statement from the URP

Terminate the services of Lowenfield and declare the results

The leader of the United Republican Party (URP) Dr. Vishnu Bandhu is calling on Justice (Retired) Claudette Singh, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to get stern with the persistent insolence of the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Mr. Keith Lowenfield and draw on the relevant clauses at her disposal to terminate the services of an individual who continues to hold back the socio, economic, and political fortitude of an entire nation.

Dr. Bandhu’s comments came after the CEO once again did not deliver the results of the elections as instructed Ms. Singh. Mr. Lowenfield who was instructed to submit a report by 2pm on July 10,2020 of the “valid votes counted in the National Recount as per the Certificates of Recount informed Singh that prior to the preparation and submission of the report, “some clarifications are imperative… to safeguard against any action deemed unilateral.”

Bandhu emphasized that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling was clear and the Chair needs to act accordingly if her instruction continues to be disobeyed.

Dr. Vishnu Bandhu

Leader of the United Republican Party

(URP)