Change Guyana calls for Lowenfield to be removed from electoral process

Responsibility and authority of Justice Claudette Singh, SC, CCH

The letter dated July 10, 2010 from Mr. Keith Lowenfield, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission to the first female Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, trampled on the authority of Justice Claudette Singh, with the utmost disdain and disrespect in this unending nightmare, stemming from Guyana’s General and Regional Elections held on March 2, 2020.

Mr. Lowenfield’s rambling letter, filled with a tangle of meaningless legal references was dismissed by the Chairperson within hours, as she reinstated her request by letter, for the certified recount numbers to be presented by 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 11, 2010.

Lowenfield will not comply with the recount request and the Chairperson should be ready to use the legal powers vested in her office to ensure a declaration is made within three days, without any input from Lowenfield or his acolytes.

We of the Change Guyana Party have long held the opinion that Mr. Lowenfield should play no further part in the declaration process. It is futile to believe that the man who embraced the fraudulent numbers of Mingo, not once but twice, then used his unique and mystical math formulas to disenfranchise over one hundred thousand Guyanese on two occasions will suddenly drop his prejudice.

Thus, it is no surprise that Mr. Lowenfield has now brought the democratic underpinnings of the nation to a standstill; by his absurd and outrageous request for “guidance” to prepare a report that he has already presented in the form of a certified recount of all ten regions to the Guyana Election Commissioners.

There is only one solution: Justice Claudette Singh, SC, CCH, must use the powers vested in her as Chairperson of GECOM and use the fastest legal mechanism possible, without the involvement Lowenfield or his conniving aides, and put in place, a process that will allow for an official declaration of the winner of Guyana’s March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Nigel Hinds

Chairman

Change Guyana Party