Several nabbed during separate ganja raids

At least seven persons are now in Police custody after quantities of marijuana were discovered at two separate locations on Thursday and Sunday last.

Police, acting on information received on Thursday, stopped and searched a lorry in front of the Kurupukari Outpost, in Lethem, where they found the substance concealed in an icebox, along with several parcels containing 10,026 grams of suspected cannabis.

The two persons, one of whom is a driver, were immediately taken into custody and are awaiting charges.

Meanwhile, ranks during a roadblock in front of the BV Police Station last Sunday, searched a motorcar, which had as its occupants five males, and found a haversack containing 1.571 grams of suspected cannabis in the trunk.

The men were arrested and subsequently released on bail.

Those suspects also await charges.