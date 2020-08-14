Teen kills brother-in-law; stabs sisters & children

Police are on the hunt for a teenager who on Thursday afternoon stabbed his brother-in-law to death, and wounded his sisters along with three children – ages 1, 3, and 6.

The dead man has been identified as Ramdat Singh, 55, a labourer of Bat Creek, Upper Pomeroon River and formerly of Aberdeen, Essequibo Coast in Region Two.

The incident occurred at around 15:00hrs at Bat Creek.

Reports are that the suspect suddenly stabbed Ramdat several times about his body.

The suspect then attacked his two sisters and the three children. According to the police, one of the women’s throat was slashed.

They were all taken to the Charity Hospital where Ramdat was pronounced dead.

The two sisters and children are currently seeking medical attention.

Meanwhile, the suspect has reportedly gone into hiding. An investigation has been launched.