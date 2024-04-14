Teen in Essequibo Coast fiery bike crash dies

The 17-year-old motorcyclist, who was injured in a crash on Wednesday last along the Perseverance Public Road on the Essequibo Coast, succumbed on Saturday.

Homindra Lall called ‘Shane’ of Cullen, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when he died.

Reports are that at about 09:30h on April 10, the teen was proceeding north on the western driving lane of the Perseverance Public Road at a fast rate when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a motorcar, resulting in his bike bursting into flames.

“He went going home with speed and he couldn’t control the bike and he run into the car in front he. He really deh bad, the doctor carry he way at Georgetown. They give him 50/50 chance to survive,” a relative of the teen had told this publication after the accident.

